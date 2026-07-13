Klopp set to become Germany coach

The 59-year-old is expected to sign a contract running until 2030 and succeed Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down following Germany’s early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“The DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke held their first in-depth talks with Jürgen Klopp yesterday in New York regarding his potential appointment as national team coach,” the association said. “During the constructive exchange, an agreement was reached on the key points of a potential contract. Talks will continue next week.”

The DFB added that both sides were confident the negotiations could be successfully concluded, subject to an agreement with Klopp’s current employer, Red Bull, and formal approval from the association’s supervisory bodies.

Klopp has served as Red Bull’s head of global soccer since January 2025, his first major role after leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season.

During nine years at Liverpool, he guided the club to Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the governing body would examine the possibility of expanding the World Cup to 64 teams after the conclusion of the 2026 tournament.