Kirill Kurdidi wins gold at Asian Track Cycling Championships

Kirill Kurdidi secured gold, showing the best time in the heat.

China's Han Xie finished second, and Japan's Ryuto Ichida came in third, earning bronze.

Previously, Alisher Zhumakan had finished second in the team scratch race.

Ramis Dinmukhametov and Ilya Karabutov took silver in men's elite madison, while Rinata Sultanova finished third in women's individual pursuit.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's women's junior team had claimed gold at Asian Track Cycling Championships.