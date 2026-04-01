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    Kirill Kurdidi wins gold at Asian Track Cycling Championships

    13:14, 1 April 2026

    Kazakhstan has claimed a gold medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Tagaytay, the Philippines, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee (NOC).

    Kirill Kurdidi wins gold at Asian Track Cycling Championships
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kirill Kurdidi secured gold, showing the best time in the heat.

    China's Han Xie finished second, and Japan's Ryuto Ichida came in third, earning bronze.

    Previously, Alisher Zhumakan had finished second in the team scratch race.

    Ramis Dinmukhametov and Ilya Karabutov took silver in men's elite madison, while Rinata Sultanova finished third in women's individual pursuit.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's women's junior team had claimed gold at Asian Track Cycling Championships.

    Cycling Sport Kazakhstan
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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