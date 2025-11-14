EN
    Kirill Gerassimenko avenges Olympic defeat at Islamic Solidarity Games

    11:27, 14 November 2025

    Kazakhstani table tennis player Kirill Gerassimenko won gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kirill Gerassimenko avenges Olympic defeat at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the Men's Singles final, Gerassimenko faced Egypt’s Omar Assar and secured a confident 4–1 victory, taking revenge for their previous Olympic encounter.

    To note, Kirill Gerassimenko and Omar Assar previously met in the round of 16 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the Egyptian athlete won 4–2.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko has secured a gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
