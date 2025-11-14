Kirill Gerassimenko avenges Olympic defeat at Islamic Solidarity Games

In the Men's Singles final, Gerassimenko faced Egypt’s Omar Assar and secured a confident 4–1 victory, taking revenge for their previous Olympic encounter.

To note, Kirill Gerassimenko and Omar Assar previously met in the round of 16 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the Egyptian athlete won 4–2.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko has secured a gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.