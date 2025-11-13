Riyadh 2025: Kazakhstani swimmer Sofia Spodarenko bags gold
11:36, 13 November 2025
Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko secured a gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani swimmer claimed first place in the 100-meter butterfly, touching the finish line at 1:01.66.
Defne Tanig of Türkiye took silver with 1:02.05, while Seher Kaya, also from Türkiye, claimed bronze with 1:02.42.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Dayana Darenskaya has grabbed bronze at the Islamic Solidarity Games.