    Riyadh 2025: Kazakhstani swimmer Sofia Spodarenko bags gold

    11:36, 13 November 2025

    Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko secured a gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Kazakhstani swimmer claimed first place in the 100-meter butterfly, touching the finish line at 1:01.66.

    Defne Tanig of Türkiye took silver with 1:02.05, while Seher Kaya, also from Türkiye, claimed bronze with 1:02.42.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Dayana Darenskaya has grabbed bronze at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

