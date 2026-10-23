King of Jordan condemns attack in Karak, pledges 'iron fist' response
King Abdullah II condemned the Karak shooting as a terrorist act, promising harsh measures against the perpetrators.
The statement was published on social media X.
"The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation. Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity," the monarch said.
He emphasized that Jordanians across all regions remain united in safeguarding national security and national cohesion.
"All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured.
Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation," Abdullah II added.
The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation. Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity. All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation— عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) October 23, 2026
As reported earlier, unknown gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in southern Jordan on October 23, killing six people and wounding 28 others.