King Felipe, PM Sánchez join Spain's historic World Cup celebrations

King Felipe VI attended Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey alongside Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, marking the first time the Spanish Royal Family attended a FIFA World Cup final together. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also watched the match from the VIP stands with the King as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to claim its second World Cup title.

Los Reyes, la Princesa de Asturias y la Infanta Sofía han asistido en Nueva York a la final de la #CopaMundialFIFA 2026.@SEFutbol, nos habéis hecho vivir un Mundial inolvidable. ¡Felicidades, campeones! pic.twitter.com/Rl7pQIZ5SS — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) July 20, 2026

Ahead of kickoff, the Royal Household encouraged the team on social media, writing: "This World Cup final is more than just a match. It's a shared dream that brings an entire country together... Go get that victory!"

Before the match, King Felipe expressed confidence in the team, saying: "This team is capturing people's hearts again... I think we're going to see a spectacular final... let's hope the result goes our way."

Following the final whistle, the King joined players on the pitch to congratulate them before taking part in the trophy ceremony. After Spain celebrated its victory, captain Rodri and the national team presented the FIFA World Cup trophy to King Felipe, who raised it before the jubilant Spanish squad in a symbolic moment that capped the celebrations.

El Rey, durante la ceremonia de entrega de trofeos tras la final de la #CopaMundialFIFA 2026 entre las selecciones nacionales de España y Argentina.



¡Felicidades, @SEFutbol! #VamosEspaña | | #FIFAWorldCup



➡️https://t.co/y3qVOFHfxs pic.twitter.com/liRpbIv4LR — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) July 20, 2026

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also congratulated the champions on X, writing: "WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!! Huge our National Team! Thanks, team."

The trophy presentation also drew attention after U.S. President Donald Trump remained on the podium after handing the trophy to Rodri. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was seen attempting to usher Trump away, but the U.S. president briefly stayed alongside the celebrating Spanish players before eventually leaving the stage, allowing the team to continue its title celebrations.

President Donald J. Trump presents the World Cup Trophy to Spain, the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup Champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SHsoBhYm1b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that after weeks of spectacular goals, dramatic comebacks, historic records and unforgettable underdog stories, Spain defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to bring one of the most thrilling tournaments in the competition's history to a memorable close.