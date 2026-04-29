King Charles hails U.S. - UK alliance, presents historic gift to Trump

Addressing a packed chamber, the King emphasized shared history and unity. “The story of the United Kingdom and the United States is, at its heart, a story of reconciliation, renewal and remarkable partnership,” he said, adding that it remains “one of the most consequential alliances in human history.” Highlighting global security, he stressed NATO’s role, noting: “That same unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine… to secure a truly just and lasting peace.” He also urged continued cooperation, warning against isolationism: “I pray… that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking.”

His remarks, which also referenced democratic principles rooted in the Magna Carta and condemned recent acts of violence, were met with bipartisan applause.

Later, King Charles and Queen Camilla were hosted at the White House by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a state dinner attended by senior officials and business leaders.

President Trump praised the monarch and joked about his reception in Congress: “He got Democrats to stand, I’ve never been able to do that,” calling bilateral ties a “very, very special and incredible friendship.”

During the evening, King Charles presented President Trump with a historic bell from the Royal Navy submarine HMS Trump, which served during World War II in the Pacific. Calling it a symbol of shared history and future ties, the monarch said: “I am delighted to present to you, as a personal gift, the original bell which hung on the conning tower of your valiant namesake. May it stand as a testament to our nation’s shared history and shining future.”

🇺🇸🇬🇧 King Charles gifts Trump the bell from HMS Trump: “If you ever need us… just give us a ring.”



“Speaking of submarine alliances, there was one particular AUKUS predecessor launched from a UK shipyard in 1944 that served most of her life attached to the Fourth Submarine… https://t.co/Y924qhagw4 pic.twitter.com/0pT8GlJk2r — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 29, 2026

The visit, which includes stops in Washington, New York and Virginia, comes amid geopolitical tensions, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strategic partnership and global stability.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that King Charles III and Queen Camilla had arrived in the United States for their first official visit as reigning monarchs, marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence.