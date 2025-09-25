Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum restoration to conclude by year-end

Particular attention was paid to the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Yermek Kosherbayev inspected the restoration work and emphasized the importance of preserving the historical authenticity of the monument. The work is being financed by the national budget and is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

Government's press service

At the Kultobe archaeological site, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed officials to provide authentic architectural lighting and organize evening tours.

"Turkistan is not only a spiritual center but also a major destination for modern tourism. Our goal is to preserve unique monuments and create conditions for guests to experience their atmosphere," Yermek Kosherbayev noted.

Attention was also paid to the region's transport accessibility. The Deputy Prime Minister underlined the need to expand the flight geography, including through low-cost airlines.

"The development of air travel directly impacts tourism. Affordable flights will make Turkistan even closer for residents of Kazakhstan and foreign visitors," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Zulfukhar Zholdassov, First Deputy Governor of the Turkistan region, reported that the region continues to work on improving historical sites.

"Work is currently underway to improve the ancient settlement site of Kultobe near the Khoja Akhmed Yasawi Mausoleum. We plan to complete it by the end of this year. As part of the regional infrastructure improvement plan, six projects worth 11.3 billion tenge are being implemented in 2025, including the reconstruction of access roads to tourist sites and the construction of a turnaround area at the Sauran settlement site. Overall, the work on restoring and preserving historical and cultural heritage is one of our key priorities," Zulfukhar Zholdassov said.

Kaniza Zaliyeva, a tourist from Kostanay, shared her impressions.

"I came here with my daughter at her request. We were amazed by the atmosphere of Turkistan. You can feel the living history here, and, at the same time, there's modern service, cleanliness, and convenience. One can truly feel the care for tourists, and I'm proud that we have such a place," she said.

Today, the Turkistan region boasts more than 1,700 historical and cultural monuments, including the Khoja Akhmed Yasawi Mausoleum. In 2024, over 430,000 tourists visited the region, an 8% increase from the previous year. From January to August 2025, 859,000 people have already visited the Turkistan region. 736,000 of them chose historical sites, and 123,000 toured natural parks and reserves.

Tourism development is accompanied by investment growth. Over the first 8 months of this year, KZT 65.7 billion was invested in the industry. The region is implementing 47 tourism projects worth KZT 49.4 billion, aimed at creating modern infrastructure and new opportunities for travelers.

As Kazinform reported on May 15, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the special status of Turkistan city. The document aims to address the efficiency in managing, conserving, and ensuring the wholeness of historic and cultural monuments as well as historic and cultural heritage sites of the city. It also focuses on planning and managing the archeological and scientific-restoration works at sites within the territory of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and its areas under protection.