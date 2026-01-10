KHL match Barys vs Salavat Yulaev to be aired live

The live broadcast of the Salavat Yulaev vs Barys game will start at 04:30 pm Kazakhstan time and will be available on the Qazsport TV channel.

Heading into this matchup, Salavat Yulaev have 42 points from 43 games, while Barys sit on 36 points from 44 matches. In their most recent regular-season game, the Ufa team secured a convincing 4-1 home win over Yekaterinburg’s Avtomobilist. Barys, meanwhile, have had a rough start to the year, suffering a 2-3 defeat to Nizhny Novgorod’s Torpedo followed by a 1-3 loss to Kazan’s Ak Bars.

It is noted that Salavat Yulaev has won four of their last five KHL matches, while Barys has managed only one victory over the same period.

