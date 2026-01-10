Kazakhstan’s Taraz introduces new football club

FC Taraz, which plays in the First League of the Kazakhstan football championship, announced on its official Instagram account that a new team is being formed in the region to compete in the country’s Second League.

“Alongside our First League team, the city will now have its own squad in the Second Division, providing a platform to showcase talent. This is an excellent opportunity for local youth and a stepping stone to professional football. Consequently, Taraz will be represented in the QJ League—Junior League—as well as in the Second and First Leagues,” the club stated.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kairat futsal club has been nominated for a world title, as the 26th annual Futsal Planet Awards nominees were announced, recognizing the top performers in global futsal, with Kazakhstan represented among the 2025 contenders.