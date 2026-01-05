Kairat futsal club nominated for world’s top title

Organized by Futsal Planet, the world’s largest futsal website, the annual awards traditionally review the past year in futsal and celebrate the top performers across different categories, with Kazakhstan also represented among the nominees for the 2025 awards.

In the Best Men’s Futsal Club of the World 2025 category, one of the contenders is Almaty-based Kairat. Over the past year, the team claimed its 21st Kazakhstan championship and reached the final of the UEFA Futsal Champions League, where they were defeated by Spain’s RCD Mallorca (Palma).

Competing against Kairat for the Best Men’s Futsal Club of the World 2025 title are Palma, Cartagena (Spain), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Hongyen Thakam (Thailand), Jaraguá (Brazil), Meta Catania (Italy), and Peñarol (Uruguay).

Former Kairat player, Brazilian goalkeeper Dennis Cavalcanti, now playing for Palma, has been nominated for Best Futsal Goalkeeper of the World 2025.

Spain's Marlon Velasco, a former head coach of Kairat who now leads Spanish club Viña Albali, is also in contention for the Best Futsal Coach of the World 2025 award.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on Kazakhstan’s review of key sporting achievements in 2025, highlighting the victories and milestones that defined the season for the nation’s athletes at major international competitions.