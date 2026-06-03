Key partners chosen for Almaty Superski development

Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Chief Executive Officer of KTD, briefed participants on the current progress of the Almaty Superski project.

Several decisions were approved regarding the design and construction of key facilities. Among them was the selection of leading international companies through open tenders to construct ropeways and design building structures. The decisions mark the project’s transition from the preparatory phase to practical implementation.

The contractor responsible for building 11 ropeways was chosen through an open tender involving ropeway manufacturers. Independent international consultants PGI, Hill International and DCSA oversaw the selection process.

French company POMA, one of the world’s leading designers, manufacturers and operators of ropeway systems, was selected to build the 11 modern ropeways.

Founded in 1936, POMA has implemented approximately 8,000 projects across 90 countries. The company’s technologies are widely used at major ski resorts and in urban transport systems around the world, and are recognized for meeting stringent international standards for safety, reliability and environmental performance. Under the Almaty Superski project, POMA will install a range of ropeway systems, including 3S gondolas, 10-passenger gondola lifts and chairlifts.

The project also calls for the use of modern timber structures, a key component of the concept developed by the international architectural firm Foster + Partners. To ensure the quality of both design and production, Canadian engineering company StructureCraft was selected as a partner. The firm is one of the world's leading specialists in mass timber construction and has extensive experience delivering complex projects worldwide.

Hill International, a U.S.-based project management company, has been engaged to coordinate design, construction, scheduling and other activities, providing oversight throughout both the preparation and implementation phases of the project.

Following the meeting, Bektenov instructed officials to ensure strict oversight of project deadlines and quality, as well as compliance with international safety and environmental standards.

The Almaty Superski project is expected to unlock the potential of the mountain cluster, provide a major boost to the tourism industry and generate significant spillover effects for the services sector and related industries. A key priority is the creation of accessible and safe tourism infrastructure for residents and visitors alike.

Construction work has already begun at the site in line with the approved schedule. The Almaty Superski resort is scheduled to open in December 2028.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva underscored the importance of the Almaty Superski project.