Almaty Superski project to strengthen Kazakhstan’s global tourism image

The Minister stressed tourism has turned into one of the strategic sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy, influencing employment, small and medium business growth, investment, services, and the country’s global image.

In 2024, Kazakhstan welcomed 15.3 million visitors, including 10.5 million domestic tourists, up 900,000 from the previous year.

Nature, ecological and mountain tourism have stirred great interest recently. National parks attracted 2.8 million visitors, 18% more compared to 2023.

She stressed Almaty Superski should be viewed not as a single infrastructure project but as part of a comprehensive plan for Almaty mountain cluster.

The project focuses on accessibility of mountains for citizens, safety of visitors and responsible use of the Zailiyskiy Alatau natural environment, development of sports, family recreation, small business, and jobs.

Its significance extends beyond Almaty, strengthening Kazakhstan’s image as a modern, open, and competitive tourist destination.

Aida Balayeva emphasized that development and ecology must go hand in hand. Lands of Kok-Zhailau will remain part of the Ile-Alatau National Park and retain their protected status.

Implementation of the project requires strict adherence to environmental standards, scientific oversight, public monitoring, and accountability. Its infrastructure should reduce environmental pressure through rules, limits, planned routes, ecological monitoring, and visitor education.

The project aims to make mountain tourism available to families, elderly people, and visitors with limited mobility. Planned facilities include cable cars, safe trails, visitor centers, viewing platforms, and basic sanitary infrastructure. A connected system Medeu, Shymbulak, Kok-Zhailau, and Kumbel will help distribute tourist flows and reduce pressure on Shymbulak.

Aida Balayeva stressed the importance of listening to residents, ecologists, experts, and civil society, with discussions based on facts and long-term interests.

Development of Almaty mountain cluster must follow law, transparency, and ecological requirements.

Almaty Superski should function as a regulated public infrastructure, not a closed resort.