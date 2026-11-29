Hope has arrived

Biologists at the Sao Paulo Zoo witnessed the birth of a miracle. After almost a month of artificial incubation process, a little blue chick, the female Spix’s macaw, finally hatched, offering the world a glimpse of hope.

Classified extinct in the wild by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, the Ararinha-azul species gained popularity after the release of the animated film Rio, in which main character Blu seeks to find the way to save his species.

The zoo’s bird department called the newborn ‘Hope’ as they attempt to give the species a better future, at least at the zoo. The biologists do realize that this is the only first step along the long road ahead of them, but they hope it is going to be a success.

Peekaboo in the Senate chamber

After MP Jordan Lane’s proposal went viral last week, we are back at the Australian Parliament again.

This time cameras captured another heart-warming moment during the Parliament’s session as Senator Lidia Thorpe played peekaboo with her colleague Fatima Payman’s daughter in the Senate chamber.

Payman addressed her fellow MPs, holding her daughter Aaliyah, when Senator Thorpe, who was sitting directly behind her, started to play peekaboo with the toddler and playfully duck behind a chair.

Netizens praised the adorable exchange and Thorpe’s actions describing the moment as the example of women supporting one another.

Need for Speed

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves found himself behind the wheel of a limousine to transport Formula 1 stars at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Being an avid motorsport fan, the star of Speed drove top-three finishers Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to post-race podium celebrations and even opened the door of the limo for them.

Reeves did an outstanding job hosting one of the most spectacular underdog stories in Formula 1: The story of Brawn GP series and will also front a documentary about the Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s effort to join the F1 grid.

Blanchett’s magic in Paris

Australian actress Cate Blanchett became a guest of honor in Paris this past week to kick off the Christmas season.

On a rainy night, the Oscar winner and patron of the event joined the crowd in the French capital to share a magical moment and light up Champs-Elysees. The actress also delivered a speech in French.

After the lights were turned on, spreading across nearly 400 trees, the Champs-Elysees turned into a winter wonderland.

Hear the holiday

Zurich has many wonderful Christmas traditions, but one of the most entertaining is the Singing Christmas Tree.

The tree brings together 40 choirs - children, youth, gospel, and adult - who sing free daily concerts on Werdmühleplatz from November 19 to December 23.

All choirs don red scarves and hats to look like Christmas decorations and ornaments.

If you happen to be in Zurich around Christmas, don’t miss your chance to see the Singing Christmas Tree.

You can read other Feel Good News here.