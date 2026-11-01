Flying Pope

Some flights transcend the destination itself, leaving an incredible mark forever!

During his visit to Peru, Pope Leo joined two Peruvian Air Force pilots inside the cabin of a helicopter to be transported to Santa Cruz. Pope Leo XIV shared some very special moments with the pilots, showing his approachable nature that reflects his deep connection with people.

The Peruvian Air Force said in a post that carrying His Holiness, not your average passenger, and sharing those moments was an honor, a memory that will never fade.

For millions of Peruvians this flight through the skies with Pope on boardwalk remain in their hearts!

The Parliament of Love indeed

A marriage proposal in the middle of a parliamentary session in Australia went viral this week. Jordan Lane, a Liberal member of parliament for the Australian electorate of Ryde, chose his farewell speech on November 19 to propose to his long-time partner, Natalie.

He popped the question in the middle of the parliamentary session, surprising both his now-fiancee and colleagues attending that day. And she said, «yes!».

“This is the greatest new ever!! Congratulations to you both!!! Sooo overjoyed and gutted I couldn’t be there to see this in person. You two are the epitome of couple goals and an inspiring love. Huge huge congratulations again and so so happy for you,” one of the comments reads.

On November 6, Lane announced his intention to leave political life following the regional elections scheduled for March 2027.

‘GTA flu’ sweeps the world

One school in Ireland was so scared school pupils will skip classes on the day of release of the Grand Theft Auto 6, November 19th, it went to great lengths to ensure their attendance.

In an attempt to lure its school pupils, the Belfast Boys’ Model School offered them two PlayStation or Xbox gift vouchers in a prize lottery. What’s the catch? Only those who made it through the gate on Thursday were entered into the draw.

“The primary focus is Thursday’s Mathematics examination and on encouraging our boys to be in school and ready to achieve their best result,” said Mary Montgomery, principal at the school, adding that the GTA’s release might entice some boys to stay at home.

After 13 years, the world finally saw the much-anticipated GTA VI which led to the spread of "GTA flu", a spike in sick days taken by workers and school children.

43 seconds to paint

Have you ever tried to paint the Statue of Liberty? No? Neither did we. Can you imagine doing that in a minute? Neither do we.

But this is exactly what painter David Garibaldi did this week, drawing the Statue of Liberty in 43.5 seconds and breaking the Guinness World Record on the 22nd GWR Day.

Speed-painter Garibaldi used green and blue paint to create an abstract image in a matter of seconds and then just flipped the canvas to reveal the image of the landmark statue.

Surely a nice way to celebrate the day of unique talents and global records.

A boy and his llama

And finally, we would like to remind you of a heartwarming story from Ecuador about a little boy Joel and his unusual commute to school.

Joel is a young Ecuadorian boy from the Cotopaxi province in the Andes who, according to those close to him, travels to school in Salcedo on the back of his llama, Benjamin - a gentle animal that belongs to his grandparents.

The story went viral in May 2022 after a clip, filmed by tourists from a bus, showed him galloping along at full speed with his backpack. A local YouTuber tracked down the boy - who was eight years old at the time - and confirmed that this is indeed a daily, multi-kilometer journey, made possible by his family and their llama.

You can read other Feel Good News here.