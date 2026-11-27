The aircraft arrived in Aktobe on the Riga-Aktobe-Hong Kong route, where cargo was unloaded before the flight continued. The new service is expected to create additional opportunities for international freight transportation through Kazakhstan and strengthen the country’s position as a regional transit and logistics hub.

KazMunayGas-Aero, a subsidiary of national oil and gas company KazMunayGas, has been cooperating with Fly Khiva under an aviation fuel supply agreement signed in January 2026. Since then, the Kazakhstani company has provided aircraft refueling services for the Uzbek carrier at the international airports of Almaty and Astana. The first cargo flight serviced in Aktobe marks a further expansion of the partnership.

The cooperation forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics infrastructure and develop the country into a leading Eurasian aviation hub, in line with the priorities set by the Head of State.

KazMunayGas-Aero continues to expand its partnerships with international airlines, providing aircraft refueling services at airports across Kazakhstan and supporting the growth of the country's international air connectivity.

Founded in 2021, Fly Khiva is an airline based in Uzbekistan operating passenger and cargo transportation services, as well as charter flights. Its fleet includes Boeing 767-300 BCF freighters and Boeing 757-300 passenger aircraft.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Turkish Airlines boosted cargo flights through Almaty with an 'into-plane' refueling deal.