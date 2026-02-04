Turkish Airlines boosts cargo flights through Almaty with 'into-plane' refueling deal

The deal covers both passenger and cargo flights operated by the airline.

The agreements were made possible thanks to the systematic reduction in aviation fuel prices in Kazakhstan for international carriers, as well as the coordinated efforts of the Government, Almaty Airport, and the specialized operator KazMunayGas - Aero, the press service of KazMunayGas says.

Turkish Airlines’ decision to increase the number of cargo flights through Almaty Airport is expected to boost cargo volumes and strengthen the airport’s role as a key international aviation and logistics hub.

These measures are part of ongoing efforts to implement the President's directives aimed at developing the country’s transport and logistics potential, enhancing the competitiveness of domestic airports, and creating favorable conditions for attracting foreign airlines.

Photo credit: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas - Aero continues systematic work to expand cooperation with leading international carriers and to establish transparent, stable, and competitive conditions for aviation fuel supply at airports across the country.

Turkish Airlines is Türkiye's national carrier. The airline operates regular flights to 131 countries, setting a world record for the widest international flight network. Its fleet numbers around 500 aircraft. Turkish Cargo, the airline’s cargo division, is among the global leaders, serving more than 340 destinations worldwide.

