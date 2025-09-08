Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
01:21, 8 September 2025
On the night of September 8, the citizens of Kazakhstan have witnessed the longest total lunar eclipse in the past years, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute, the Moon entered the Earth's penumbra on September 7, at 21:26 local time. The total phase began at 22:29 and lasted for 1 hour 22 minutes. At this time, the Moon was painted in reddish shades. The eclipse ended on September 8 at 00:56.
Earlier it was reported, that rare blood Moon total lunar eclipse began over Astana.