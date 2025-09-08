EN
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025

    01:21, 8 September 2025

    On the night of September 8, the citizens of Kazakhstan have witnessed the longest total lunar eclipse in the past years, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Nelli Nigmatullia / Kazinform

    According to the Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute, the Moon entered the Earth's penumbra on September 7, at 21:26 local time. The total phase began at 22:29 and lasted for 1 hour 22 minutes. At this time, the Moon was painted in reddish shades. The eclipse ended on September 8 at 00:56.

    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Nelli Nigmatullina / Kazinform
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Nelli Nigmatullina / Kazinform
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Nelli Nigmatullina / Kazinform
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Alexey Litvinov
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Alexey Litvinov
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Alexey Litvinov
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy /Kazinform
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit:Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform
    Kazinform's photo report of Blood Moon 2025
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    Earlier it was reported, that rare blood Moon total lunar eclipse began over Astana.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
