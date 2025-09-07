Rare blood Moon total lunar eclipse begins over Astana

The total phase will start at 22:29, reach its peak at 23:11 and end at 23:53. The Moon will leave Earth's shadow completely around 00:56. The entire event will last more than three hours with the total eclipse continuing for about one hour and 22 minutes.

Photo credit: Malika Safargaliyeva / Kazinform

The eclipse is visible across Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. It will not be seen in North or South America as it coincides with daytime there.

This is the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022. No special equipment is needed, although binoculars or a telescope can reveal more detail on the Moon's surface.

The next total lunar eclipse of this kind will not occur until March 2026.

