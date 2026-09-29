KazHackStan brings together over 100 experts to debate cybercrime and emerging threats

According to organizers, Kazakhstan has solved more than 3,500 internet fraud cases since the beginning of 2026. The country’s Anti-Fraud Center has also helped prevent financial losses and block suspicious transactions worth over 1 billion tenge, while telecommunications operators have blocked 163.2 million fraudulent phone connections.

This year’s conference is centered on the theme of Cyber Resilience. Participants are discussing online fraud, financial pyramid schemes, deepfakes, personal data leaks and practical methods of defending against cyberattacks.

Ruslan Turguldinov, Deputy President of the Center for Analysis and Investigation of Cyber Attacks, said the event emphasizes practical experience, with speakers presenting real-life cases involving cyberattacks and vulnerabilities they have identified or mitigated.

The conference’s first day is focused on cybersecurity challenges facing government institutions, critical infrastructure and businesses, while the second day will feature more technical discussions on incidents, attacks and system vulnerabilities.

KazHackStan 2026 also hosts the CyberKumbez cyber range competition and a national selection contest for Kazakhstan’s team that will compete at the 2027 International Cybersecurity Olympiad in Italy.

Held in Astana for the first time, the two-day event is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants from across the region. Attendees include experts from Kazakhstan, Central Asia, Azerbaijan, the United States and Europe, as well as representatives of DEF CON, Black Hat and NVIDIA.

As previously reported, the Kazakh capital hosts Central Asia’s largest cybersecurity conference.