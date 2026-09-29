Kazakh capital hosts Central Asia’s largest cybersecurity conference

Held for the first time in Astana, the conference is focused on the theme of cyber resilience and features discussions on emerging cybersecurity challenges, live demonstrations of hacking techniques and practical cyber defense measures.

Deputy Minister of National Economy Bekbolat Moldabekov said information security has become increasingly important as Kazakhstan advances its digital transformation agenda.

He highlighted Kazakhstan is one of the leading countries in digitalization and ranks eighth in the UN e-government services ranking. To maintain and improve these positions, information security is critically important.

According to him, the Ministry continuously monitors developments in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and plans to adopt new technologies and best practices in the field.

The conference also showcases cybersecurity startups and technology solutions, while participants examine newly identified vulnerabilities and methods to strengthen digital systems.

Besides, CyberKumbez final and Kazakhstan’s national selection competition for the team that will represent the country at the International Cybersecurity Olympiad in Italy in 2027 are held as part of the event.

To note, Kazakhstan highlighted cybersecurity efforts at CSTO ministerial meeting.