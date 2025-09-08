Kazakhstan’s Zeinullinov starts strong at World Boxing Championships

In a match to advance to the 1/8 finals in the men's 65 kg weight class, Zeinullinov defeated Hugo Grau of France.

Grau won the first round, but the Kazakh boxer rallied to take the second. The bout was decided in the final round, where Zeinullinov prevailed.

Kazinform previously reported that female boxers Karina Ibragimova and Natalya Bogdanova advanced to the World Championships quarterfinals. Earlier, three Kazakh boxers – Torekhan Sabyrkhan, Viktoriya Grafeyeva, and Biibars Zhexen – won at the start of the tournament.