Kazakh boxers advance to World Championships quarterfinals

Karina Ibragimova won Elise Glynn by a unanimous decision in the women’s 57 kg division.

Natalya Bogdanova defeated 5:0 Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom from India in the women’s 70 kg Round of 16.

The 2025 World Boxing Championships are taking place from 4 to 14 September 2025 at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

To note, three Kazakh boxers – Torekhan Sabyrkhan, Viktoriya Grafeyeva and Biibars Zhexen – have won at the start of the 2025 World Boxing Championships.