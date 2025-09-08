Kazakh boxers advance to World Championships quarterfinals
Kazakh female boxers Karina Ibragimova and Natalya Bogdanova stormed into the quarterfinals at the now-running 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Karina Ibragimova won Elise Glynn by a unanimous decision in the women’s 57 kg division.
Natalya Bogdanova defeated 5:0 Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom from India in the women’s 70 kg Round of 16.
The 2025 World Boxing Championships are taking place from 4 to 14 September 2025 at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.
To note, three Kazakh boxers – Torekhan Sabyrkhan, Viktoriya Grafeyeva and Biibars Zhexen – have won at the start of the 2025 World Boxing Championships.