3 Kazakh boxers win at the start of World Boxing Championships in Liverpool

In the opening bout, Torekhan Sabyrkhan defeated Algerian Youssef Yaiche by a split decision of judges (3:2) after three tense rounds. On September 8, he will face Robert Bos from the Netherlands, who earlier beat Indian athlete Hitesh Gulia.

Born in 2006 in Mayatas village of Turkistan region, Torekhan Sabyrkhan is one of Kazakhstan’s most decorated young fighters.

He became the first Kazakh boxer to claim four gold medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships. Sabyrkhan also won the 2024 IBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro, where he defeated Cuban David Espinosa in the final.

In 2025, he triumphed at Bulgaria’s prestigious Strandzha Cup, in the men’s 67 kg weight division, where he was recognized as the best boxer of the tournament.

His only official defeat in the career occured during the Abbas Agalarov Memorial Tournament in Baku.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov / NOC

In the women’s 60kg 1/16 finals, another Kazakh boxer Viktoriya Grafeeva defeated Kosovo’s Donjeta Sadiku by a split decision, taking first and third rounds. Her next fight will be against the host of the ring - Lucy Kings Wheatley from England, on September 9.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov / NOC

Meanwhile, Biibars Zhexen advanced confidently in the men’s 60kg, after defeating Junmilardo Ogaire from the Philippines by a unanimous decision of judges.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani boxers will compete in all 20 weight divisions at the inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England. Preliminaries and quarterfinals will be held until September 10, while semifinals and finals will run from 12 to 14 September.