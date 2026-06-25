Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Li claims 2nd medal at Asian Mountain Bike Championships

Competing in the junior category, Li secured bronze in the women's cross-country Olympic (XCO) event, completing the course in 1:24:10.

China’s Wang Ting won the gold medal, while Gong Siying, also representing China, finished second.

Earlier in the championships, Li also captured bronze in the cross-country short track (XCC) event.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s women’s épée team had secured a bronze medal at the Asian Fencing Championships in Delhi, India.