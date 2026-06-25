Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Li claims 2nd medal at Asian Mountain Bike Championships
15:46, 25 June 2026
Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Li claimed her second medal at the Asian Mountain Bike Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the junior category, Li secured bronze in the women's cross-country Olympic (XCO) event, completing the course in 1:24:10.
China’s Wang Ting won the gold medal, while Gong Siying, also representing China, finished second.
Earlier in the championships, Li also captured bronze in the cross-country short track (XCC) event.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s women’s épée team had secured a bronze medal at the Asian Fencing Championships in Delhi, India.