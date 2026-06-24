Kazakhstan women's épée team claims bronze at Asian Fencing Championships

Kazakhstan advanced to the semifinals after overcoming Thailand and Japan, where the team faced South Korea in a battle for a place in the gold-medal match.

The match ended in a 45-29 victory for the Korean team, leaving Kazakhstan with the bronze medal.

The Kazakh team featured Irina Bakaldina, Daria Samodelkina, Vladislava Andreyeva, and Sofiya Nikolaichuk.

Kazakhstan wrapped up the Asian Championships with five medals in total. Irina Bakaldina claimed gold in the individual épée event, while Ruslan Kurbanov took bronze. The men’s épée team also struck gold, and the men’s sabre team contributed a bronze medal to the national tally.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani athletes win the Asian Relays Championships gold in China.