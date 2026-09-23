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    Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Fedorov claims Asian Games silver

    11:02, 23 September 2026

    Kazakhstani cyclist Yevgeniy Fedorov won a silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Fedorov claims Asian Games silver
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Fedorov finished second in the men’s road race, earning his second Asian Games medal.

    At the previous Games in Hangzhou, Fedorov won the 207.7-kilometer road race in 4:25:29, with fellow Kazakhstani cyclist Alexey Lutsenko taking silver with the same time.

    Fedorov has now reached the Asian Games podium in the men’s road race for the second consecutive edition.

    Earlier, Alexey Lutsenko won Kazakhstan’s seventh gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games, claiming victory in the men’s road race and securing his sixth career Asian Games gold.

    Cycling Asian Games Japan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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