Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Fedorov claims Asian Games silver

Fedorov finished second in the men’s road race, earning his second Asian Games medal.

At the previous Games in Hangzhou, Fedorov won the 207.7-kilometer road race in 4:25:29, with fellow Kazakhstani cyclist Alexey Lutsenko taking silver with the same time.

Fedorov has now reached the Asian Games podium in the men’s road race for the second consecutive edition.

Earlier, Alexey Lutsenko won Kazakhstan’s seventh gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games, claiming victory in the men’s road race and securing his sixth career Asian Games gold.