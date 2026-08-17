Kazakhstan's Yerekesheva secures 5th place at Rhythmic Gymnastics Worlds

The event was won by Stiliana Nikolova of Bulgaria (30.150), followed by Taisiia Onofriichuk of Ukraine (30.050) and Maria Borisova of Russia (30.050). Rin Keys from the U.S. finished fourth (29.800), with Yerekesheva in fifth.

Photo credit: Sports Development Directorate

Final standings:

Stiliana Nikolova - 30.150

Taissia Onofriichuk - 30.050

Maria Borisova - 30.050

Rin Keis - 29.800

Akmaral Yerekesheva - 29.400

Photo credit: Sports Development Directorate

Yerekesheva previously made history in 2025 as Kazakhstan’s first junior world champion.

The Frankfurt championship drew 102 athletes from 73 countries in the individual program.

Earlier, it was reported that Akmaral Yerekesheva claimed two bronze medals at the Campeonato de España en Edad Escolar (CESA) and the 2ª Fase de la Liga Iberdrola de Clubes in Oviedo, Spain.