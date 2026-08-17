Kazakhstan's Yerekesheva secures 5th place at Rhythmic Gymnastics Worlds
Kazakhstan’s Akmaral Yerekesheva placed among the world’s top five in the individual club exercise at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, scoring 29.400 points, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate.
The event was won by Stiliana Nikolova of Bulgaria (30.150), followed by Taisiia Onofriichuk of Ukraine (30.050) and Maria Borisova of Russia (30.050). Rin Keys from the U.S. finished fourth (29.800), with Yerekesheva in fifth.
Final standings:
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Stiliana Nikolova - 30.150
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Taissia Onofriichuk - 30.050
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Maria Borisova - 30.050
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Rin Keis - 29.800
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Akmaral Yerekesheva - 29.400
Yerekesheva previously made history in 2025 as Kazakhstan’s first junior world champion.
The Frankfurt championship drew 102 athletes from 73 countries in the individual program.
Earlier, it was reported that Akmaral Yerekesheva claimed two bronze medals at the Campeonato de España en Edad Escolar (CESA) and the 2ª Fase de la Liga Iberdrola de Clubes in Oviedo, Spain.