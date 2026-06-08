Kazakh gymnast bags two medals at Clubs Championship in Spain
14:15, 8 June 2026
Kazakhstan’s rhythmic gymnast Akmaral Yerekesheva earned two bronze medals at the Campeonato de España en Edad Escolar (CESA) and the 2ª Fase de la Liga Iberdrola de Clubes in Oviedo, Spain, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the National Olympic Committee.
In the double clubs routine, Akmaral Yerekesheva scored 29.700 points and 27.600 points in the ribbon routine.
Her club, Gimnasia Chiclana, finished fourth overall in the championship.
Previously, it was reported that Kazakh wrestlers won 12 medals at a ranking tournament in Mongolia.