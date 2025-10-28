EN
    Kazakhstan's Valeriya Kuznetsova wins silver at Asian Youth Games

    15:34, 28 October 2025

    Kazakhstan's road cyclist Valeriya Kuznetsova claimed a silver medal at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Gulhayo Sattorova of Uzbekistan won gold, while Ching Kiu Law of Hong Kong finished third.

    Another Kazakhstani cyclists Anel Tashbay, Irina Ivanovskaya, and Karina Miskova placed ninth, tenth, and nineteenth respectively.

    This marks the third medal for Kazakhstan’s road cycling team at the Games.

    Earlier, the mixed team and Anel Tashbay both captured gold medals.

    Cycling Sport Kazakhstan Asia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
