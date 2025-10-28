Kazakhstan's Valeriya Kuznetsova wins silver at Asian Youth Games

Gulhayo Sattorova of Uzbekistan won gold, while Ching Kiu Law of Hong Kong finished third.

Another Kazakhstani cyclists Anel Tashbay, Irina Ivanovskaya, and Karina Miskova placed ninth, tenth, and nineteenth respectively.

This marks the third medal for Kazakhstan’s road cycling team at the Games.

Earlier, the mixed team and Anel Tashbay both captured gold medals.