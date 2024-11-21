Kazakhstan’s unique Guinness world records

Largest landlocked country

Kazakhstan holds the title as the largest landlocked country in the world with an area of 2.7 million square kilometers (9th largest country globally). It is neighbored by Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Although Kazakhstan is a landlocked country, its borders include two of the region's largest bodies of water: the Caspian Sea and the Aral Sea.

Kazakhstan’s steppe. Photo credit: Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Largest area of dry steppe

Kazakhstan is home to the largest area of dry steppe in the world, a vast and unique ecosystem that occupies a significant portion of the country’s landscape (804,500 km²).

Prior to certain areas being cultivated for crops since the 1950s, the Kazakh Steppe landscape ran uninterupted from the Ural River in the west, across to the Altai foothills in the east.

Most consecutive Olympic boxing gold medals in the same weight category

Daniyar Yeleussinov. Photo credit: sports.kz

At Rio 2016, Daniyar Yeleussinov won Kazakhstan’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal at welterweight, following victories for Bakhtiyar Artayev (2004), Bakhyt Sarsekbayev (2008) and Serik Sapiyev (2012).

Youngest women’s world blitz chess champion

Bibisara Assaubayeva. Photo credit: Kazakhstan Chess Federation

Kazakhstan’s chess prodigy Bibisara Assaubayeva became the youngest women’s world blitz chess champion, winning the title at just 17 years 307 days old, as verified at the 2021 World Blitz Chess Championship, Warshaw, Poland on 30 December 2021. Assaubayeva holds the titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster.

Largest serving of doughnuts (baursaks)

The largest serving of baursaks weighs 856 kg and was achieved by Television Company "ERA" 7 Channel (Kazakhstan) in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on 7 September 2014.

However, in November 2024, a Kazakhstani village updated this record by making 2,339 kilograms and 650 grams of baursaks as part of the Baursak Fest festival in the Kostanay region. An official representative of the Kazakhstan Book of Records arrived in the region to record and confirm the record.

Most nationalities in an orchestra

Photo credit: guinnessworldrecords.com

The most nationalities in an orchestra is 51 and was achieved by Akimat of the city of Astana on 6 September 2022. Akimat held this event to show unity, creation and to promote Kazakhstan is a peaceful state in which a huge number of different nationalities live and work. The record was set on the stage of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

The most multinational orchestra performed the old Kazakh song by Bapish "Kara Zhorga", the fragment "Polovtsian Dances" from the opera by A. Borodin "Prince Igor", G. Caccini (V. Vavilov) "Ave Maria", Vangelis "Conquest of Paradise".

The concert program also featured Abai Kunanbayuly's song “Kozimnin Karasy,” performed by the Geo Folk Tour ensemble from Georgia, the Ukrainian folk song “Ya lublu tilki tebe,” sung by Diana Makina, and Michael Jackson's “We Are the World,” performed by the children's choir “Tugan Zher.”

Mountaineering records

Kazakhstani mountaineers have also left their mark in the Book of Records. Denis Urubko (Kazakhstan/Russia) has made 20 ascents of mountains over 8,000 m without the use of bottled oxygen, starting with Everest on 24 May 2000 and finishing with Kangchenjunga on 19 May 2014.

Another Kazakhstani mountaineering record belongs to Yuriy Lukyanov, who became the oldest man to climb Manaslu (Nepal). Born on February 23, 1961, he achieved this feat on September 30, 2022, at the age of 61 years and 219 days.

Highest night skiing slope

Shymbulak. Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/ Kazinform

Kazakhstan is home to the world’s highest night skiing slope, measuring 3,200 meters. This remarkable achievement was made by Shymbulak Mountain Resort, located in Almaty, on March 26, 2023.