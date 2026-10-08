Kazakhstan to strengthen transit potential of Central Asia and Azerbaijan

“In the near future, they could be interconnected to build regional value chains. We have all the necessary conditions to expand cooperation in investment, energy, industry and other strategic areas,” the President noted addressing the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is consistently developing its transport infrastructure and creating new opportunities to strengthen regional connectivity.

“Construction of the Moiynty–Kyzylzhar and Darbaza–Maktaaral railway lines is nearing completion, while rail service along the Bakhty–Ayagoz route will open next year. This is a very important route, and indeed one of strategic significance. The large-scale Aral–Caspian Highway project has been launched, which will connect China with the Caspian Sea and further with European markets. I am confident that the large-scale modernization of Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure will contribute to strengthening the transit potential of the entire region. Particular importance is attached to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The dynamics of recent years clearly demonstrate the growing demand for what is often referred to as the Middle Corridor. For Kazakhstan, the North–South route in cooperation with Russia remains particularly relevant,” the Head of State said.

Earlier, Tokayev proposed Central Asian states and Azerbaijan to increase mutual trade to $20 billion.