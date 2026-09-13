Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with BRICS countries reaches USD 72 bln, Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s significant industrial, transit, and technological potential, noting the country’s intention to diversify trade and investment ties with all BRICS states.

As chair of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazakhstan supports expanding cooperation with BRICS and advancing work on a free trade agreement with India.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakhstan, as a reliable supplier of key raw materials, contributes to global supply security.

Opportunities exist in energy processing, critical minerals, and agriculture, with a focus on technology transfer, knowledge exchange, and joint investment.

He highlighted Kazakhstan also has strong potential for large-scale infrastructure projects, including those of international significance.

Tokayev suggested that the New Development Bank could finance commercially viable projects across BRICS countries, including Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev stressed that strengthening transport links is essential to unlocking this potential and driving economic growth.

He emphasized Kazakhstan, as one of Eurasia’s key transit and logistics hubs, aims to accelerate and stabilize cross-border transport through railway, port, and digital infrastructure development.

In 2025, transit cargo through Kazakhstan reached nearly 40 million tons. The long-term goal is to increase this to 100 million tons annually.

Kazakhstan’s transit network already accounts for up to 85% of land cargo shipments between China and Europe.

He said through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Kazakhstan serves as a vital link between Asia and Europe via the Caspian Sea.

Further synergy with China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the North–South International Transport Corridor will help build a more integrated and resilient Eurasian transport network.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed India’s proposed BRICS Framework Program on Logistics and Supply Chains, noting it could foster practical cooperation within the BRICS Plus format.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested uniting BRICS Plus AI national centers and expanding access to laboratories and scientific projects.

It was reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Outreach/BRICS Plus plenary session, themed Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Stability.