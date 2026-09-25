Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko reaches Asian Games final

Spodarenko competed in the qualification round of the women’s 50-meter butterfly.

She completed the distance in 26.42 seconds, posting the fifth-fastest time to secure a place in the final.

Her teammate Sofiya Abubakirova recorded a time of 27.40 seconds, finishing 12th overall and ending her campaign at the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan had risen to 25 after athletes won one gold, four silver and one bronze medal across 16 sports on September 24.