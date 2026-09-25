 SEPTEMBER 25 - NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING IN KAZAKHSTAN
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    Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko reaches Asian Games final

    07:43, 25 September 2026

    Kazakhstani swimmer Sofia Spodarenko has advanced to the final of the Asian Games, currently being held in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko reaches Asian Games final
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Spodarenko competed in the qualification round of the women’s 50-meter butterfly.

    She completed the distance in 26.42 seconds, posting the fifth-fastest time to secure a place in the final.

    Her teammate Sofiya Abubakirova recorded a time of 27.40 seconds, finishing 12th overall and ending her campaign at the tournament.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan had risen to 25 after athletes won one gold, four silver and one bronze medal across 16 sports on September 24. 

    Sport Swimming Asian Games Japan
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