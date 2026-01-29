AI-powered surveillance to be introduced in Kazakhstan’s military units
18:47, 29 January 2026
Kazakhstan will install additional video cameras with artificial intelligence capabilities at military units nationwide, Qazinform News Agency quotes Deputy Minister of Defense, Askar Mustabekov, as saying at the Senate's meeting.
“A video surveillance system is currently being deployed across all military units, with more than 15,000 cameras already installed, though additional equipment is needed to eliminate blind spots. As part of a pilot project, some units are also installing AI-enabled cameras capable of detecting violations and alerting duty officers,” he said.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the Defense Ministry to reinforce combat readiness and discipline in the army.