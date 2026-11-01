Kazakhstan's Samodelkina places 5th at ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada

Samodelkina earned 71.84 points from the judges, securing fifth place in the provisional standings.

Japan’s Mao Shimada leads the competition with 82.11 points, followed by American Isabeau Levito with 78.50 points. Estonia’s Niina Petrõkina ranks third with 77.24 points.

The free skating program is scheduled to take place overnight on November 2, Astana time.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Marat Baikamurov won a bronze medal at the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.