Kazakhstan’s Baikamurov claims bronze at Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam

Baikamurov, who competes in the men’s 100kg category, defeated Russian judoka Adam Sangariev to secure third place.

In the previous rounds, Baikamurov defeated athletes from France and Cyprus. After losing to Russia’s Idar Bifov in the quarterfinals, he continued in the repechage round, where he defeated American Daniel Liubimovski to remain in contention for a medal.

Thus, Kazakhstan’s national team finished the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2026 with two bronze medals. Talgat Orynbassar had earlier claimed bronze in the men’s 60kg category.