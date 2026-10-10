Kazakhstan’s Sofia Samodelkina claims bronze at Denis Ten Memorial in Almaty

Samodelkina scored 134.91 points for her new free skate program, Rivals, finishing second in the segment. Her combined score of 204.36 points across both programs earned her the bronze medal.

Alexandra Ignatova of Russia, competing as a neutral athlete, claimed gold with 226.01 points, while South Korea’s Kim Yujae took silver with 209.20 points.

Among the other Kazakhstani figure skaters, Nuriya Suleimen finished 14th, followed by Alika Khalimova in 15th, Amira Irmatova in 16th, Zere Sarbalina in 18th, and Amina Alekseeva in 19th.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Dias Jirenbayev had finished seventh in the men’s short program at the Denis Ten Memorial in Almaty, scoring 66.11 points.