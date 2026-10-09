Kazakhstan's Dias Jirenbayev finishes 7th at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge

Kazakhstan’s Dias Jirenbayev finished seventh in the men’s short program, earning 66.11 points from the judges.

Russian figure skaters competing as neutral athletes took the top three spots, with Vladislav Dikidzhi leading on 107.31 points, followed by Gleb Lutfullin with 95.79 and Petr Gumennik with 80.63.

The men’s free skating competition is scheduled for October 10.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that around 150 figure skaters from 25 countries would compete at the 2026 ISU Challenger Series Denis Ten Memorial in Almaty from October 7 till 10.