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    Kazakhstan's Dias Jirenbayev finishes 7th at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge

    12:38, 9 October 2026

    Almaty is currently hosting the Denis Ten Memorial, an international figure skating tournament held as part of the ISU Challenger Series, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan's Dias Jirenbayev finishes 7th at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan’s Dias Jirenbayev finished seventh in the men’s short program, earning 66.11 points from the judges.

    Russian figure skaters competing as neutral athletes took the top three spots, with Vladislav Dikidzhi leading on 107.31 points, followed by Gleb Lutfullin with 95.79 and Petr Gumennik with 80.63.

    The men’s free skating competition is scheduled for October 10.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that around 150 figure skaters from 25 countries would compete at the 2026 ISU Challenger Series Denis Ten Memorial in Almaty from October 7 till 10.

    Figure skating Sport Denis Ten Kazakhstan Almaty
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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