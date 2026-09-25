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    Kazakhstan’s Shuvalova advances to 2026 Asian Games athletics final

    19:55, 25 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Mariya Shuvalova has qualified for the women's 400-meter final at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s Shuvalova advances to 2026 Asian Games athletics final
    Photo credit: NOC

    In the qualifying round, Shuvalova clocked 53.06 seconds, showing the fourth-best time overall.

    Another Kazakh athlete, Alexandra Zalyubovskaya, finished in 53.93 seconds, placing ninth overall. Her result was not enough to advance to the final.

    Earlier, it was reported that Polina Ivanova of Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the pole vault at the 20th Asian Games.

    Sport Athletics Asian Games Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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