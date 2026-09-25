Kazakhstani athlete bags pole vault bronze at 2026 Asian Games

In the women's pole vault final, Ivanova cleared the bar at 4.15 meters. Baranica Elangovan of India matched that height, and the two shared third place.

Japan's Misaki Morota won the event with 4.55 meters. China's Niu Chunge finished second, clearing 4.50 metres.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alina Chistyakova won a bronze medal in athletics at the 2026 Asian Games.