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    Kazakhstani athlete bags pole vault bronze at 2026 Asian Games

    19:09, 25 September 2026

    Polina Ivanova of Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the pole vault at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, clearing 4.15 meters, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Polina Ivanova
    Photo credit: Nikita Bassov/ olympic.kz

    In the women's pole vault final, Ivanova cleared the bar at 4.15 meters. Baranica Elangovan of India matched that height, and the two shared third place.

    Japan's Misaki Morota won the event with 4.55 meters. China's Niu Chunge finished second, clearing 4.50 metres.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alina Chistyakova won a bronze medal in athletics at the 2026 Asian Games.

    Kazakhstan Sport Asian Games Athletics Japan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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