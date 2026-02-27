EN
    Kazakhstan's Shumekova claims double gold at Junior World Championships

    21:16, 27 February 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Kristina Shumekova dominated the opening day of the 2026 ISU Speed Skating Junior World Championships in Inzell, Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Sport Development Directorate

    19-year-old Kristina Shumekova secured a double gold on Day 1. After topping the podium in the 500m, she went on to dominate the 1,500m distance.

    In the second-to-last pair, Kristina clocked a time of 1 minute 56.06 seconds, setting a new personal best. Her racing partner, Jeanine Rosner of Austria, came in second with a time of 1:56.36. The third was Ayano Sekiguchi from Japan (1:57.97).

    Shumekova also holds the top spot in the overall classification. The final world champion will be crowned based on the cumulative performance across all individual distances throughout the tournament.

    Earlier at the tournament, as Qazinform reported, she won gold in the women's 1,000m and 3,000m events.

    Kazakhstan Sport Speed Skating Germany Europe
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
