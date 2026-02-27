Kazakhstan's Shumekova claims double gold at Junior World Championships

19-year-old Kristina Shumekova secured a double gold on Day 1. After topping the podium in the 500m, she went on to dominate the 1,500m distance.

In the second-to-last pair, Kristina clocked a time of 1 minute 56.06 seconds, setting a new personal best. Her racing partner, Jeanine Rosner of Austria, came in second with a time of 1:56.36. The third was Ayano Sekiguchi from Japan (1:57.97).

Shumekova also holds the top spot in the overall classification. The final world champion will be crowned based on the cumulative performance across all individual distances throughout the tournament.

Earlier at the tournament, as Qazinform reported, she won gold in the women's 1,000m and 3,000m events.