Kazakh speed skaters pocket 4 gold medals at Junior World Cup

According to the NOC, the Kazakh team claimed four gold medals on the opening day of the international competition.

Kristina Shumekova won gold in both the 1,000m and 3,000m events.

In the 1,000m race among neo-seniors, Kazakh skaters swept the entire podium. Inessa Shumekova took first place, followed by Darya Vazhenina in second, while Alina Dauranova rounded out the top three. Kazakhstan also claimed gold in the women’s team sprint (neo-seniors).

Andrey Semenov posted the second-fastest time in the 1,000m event (neo-seniors).

In the women’s junior team sprint, the Kazakh skaters claimed silver, while in the men’s team sprint (neo-seniors), Kazakhstan added a bronze medal to its tally.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gennady Golovkin, met with Jackie Chan during the XXV Winter Olympic Games underway in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.