Speed skater Kristina Shumekova crowned 500m world junior champion in Germany
18:13, 27 February 2026
Kazakhstan’s Kristina Shumekova took gold in the women’s 500m, setting her personal best at 38.48 seconds, at the 2026 ISU Speed Skating Junior World Championships held in Inzell, Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The 19-year-old Kazakhstani won the women’s 500m speed skating gold, beating her nearest competitor, Julia Snelgrove of Canada, by 0.30 seconds, who finished second with a time of 38.78 seconds. Wiktoria Dąbrowska of Poland came in third, finishing the distance in 38.96 seconds.
Earlier at the tournament, Kristina Shumekova of Kazakhstan won gold in the women's 1,000m and 3,000m events.