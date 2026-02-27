Speed skater Kristina Shumekova crowned 500m world junior champion in Germany

The 19-year-old Kazakhstani won the women’s 500m speed skating gold, beating her nearest competitor, Julia Snelgrove of Canada, by 0.30 seconds, who finished second with a time of 38.78 seconds. Wiktoria Dąbrowska of Poland came in third, finishing the distance in 38.96 seconds.

Earlier at the tournament, Kristina Shumekova of Kazakhstan won gold in the women's 1,000m and 3,000m events.