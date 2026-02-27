EN
    Speed skater Kristina Shumekova crowned 500m world junior champion in Germany

    18:13, 27 February 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Kristina Shumekova took gold in the women’s 500m, setting her personal best at 38.48 seconds, at the 2026 ISU Speed Skating Junior World Championships held in Inzell, Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Speed skater Kristina Shumekova crowned 500m world junior champion in Germany
    Photo credit: Kazakh National Olympic Committee

    The 19-year-old Kazakhstani won the women’s 500m speed skating gold, beating her nearest competitor, Julia Snelgrove of Canada, by 0.30 seconds, who finished second with a time of 38.78 seconds. Wiktoria Dąbrowska of Poland came in third, finishing the distance in 38.96 seconds.

    Earlier at the tournament, Kristina Shumekova of Kazakhstan won gold in the women's 1,000m and 3,000m events.

    Sport Speed Skating Germany
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
