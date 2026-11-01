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    Kazakhstan’s Sharlaimov claims bronze at Fencing World Cup in Bern

    00:22, 14 November 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Vadim Sharlaimov has won bronze in the men’s individual épée event at the Fencing World Cup in Bern, Switzerland, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s Sharlaimov claims bronze at Fencing World Cup in Bern
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Sharlaimov reached the semifinals, securing a bronze medal. He then faced Hungary’s Gergely Siklósi for a place in the final but lost 4-15.

    The men’s épée World Cup competition is taking place in Bern from November 12 to 14. Kazakhstan is represented in both the individual and team competitions.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s fencing team had secured two additional gold medals at the Asian Under-23 Fencing Championships in Manama, Bahrain. 

    Kazakhstan Sport Fencing Events Switzerland
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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