Kazakhstan wins two more gold medals at Asian U23 Fencing Championships

The gold medals came in the men's épée team event and the women's sabre team competition. Both Kazakhstani teams defeated representatives of Hong Kong in their respective finals.

The men's épée team, comprising Mikhail Kuzmin, Kirill Prokhodov, Georgiy Tinnikov and Zhanarbek Zhanuzakov, claimed the continental title after overcoming Hong Kong in the final.

In the women's sabre team event, Dilyara Issabekova, Polina Ko, Adema Serikbay and Kaisha Zhanybek secured gold with a victory over their Hong Kong opponents in the decisive bout.

Kazakhstan also added two bronze medals to its tally. The men's sabre team, represented by Beksultan Abzhal, Kuanysh Ergashbay, Yerkhan Karaman and Kainazar Nurkatuly, finished third in the competition.

Another bronze medal came in the women's foil team event, where Sofiya Aktayeva, Xeniya Andreyeva, Alyona Gnoyeva and Alina Iskanderova secured a place on the podium.

Kazakhstan also achieved success in the individual épée competition. Mariya Lessovskaya claimed the silver medal, while Polina Lessovskaya finished third to take bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Team Kazakhstan captured gold, silver and bronze at the Asian U23 Fencing Championships.