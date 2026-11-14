Kazakhstan’s Serikbayev claims Judo Grand Prix gold in Zagreb

In the final bout, Serikbayev defeated Brazil’s Ronald Lima.

Kazakhstan’s judokas won three medals on the opening day of the competition.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aman Bakytzhan (men’s 60kg) and Galiya Tynbayeva (women’s 48kg) also reached their respective finals but finished with silver medals. Bakytzhan lost to Yang Yung-wei of Chinese Taipei, while Tynbayeva was defeated by Italy’s Assunta Scutto.