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    Kazakhstan’s Serikbayev claims Judo Grand Prix gold in Zagreb

    01:15, 14 November 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Nurkanat Serikbayev won the men’s 66kg title at the Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb, Croatia, on November 13, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s Serikbayev claims Judo Grand Prix Gold in Zagreb
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    In the final bout, Serikbayev defeated Brazil’s Ronald Lima.

    Kazakhstan’s judokas won three medals on the opening day of the competition.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aman Bakytzhan (men’s 60kg) and Galiya Tynbayeva (women’s 48kg) also reached their respective finals but finished with silver medals. Bakytzhan lost to Yang Yung-wei of Chinese Taipei, while Tynbayeva was defeated by Italy’s Assunta Scutto.

    Kazakhstan Sport Judo Events
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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