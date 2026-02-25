EN
    Kazakhstan’s scientists to receive more funding: Majilis approves draft law

    12:20, 25 February 2026

    The Majilis deputies approved in the first reading amendments aimed at improving scientific and technical activity, paving the way for Kazakhstani scientists to access full funding for research projects, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Majilis deputy Askhat Aimagambetov highlighted a long-standing issue. He stressed that although grants are planned for three years or 36 months, delays in competitive procedures mean projects often start late, reducing effective research time to about two years.

    As a result, scientists receive only 70–80% of the allocated funds instead of the full amount.

    He announced that under the proposed amendments, the start date of a project will be tied to the actual contract date, not January, which will allow researchers to use 100% of allocated funds and conduct studies over the full planned period.

    Notably, according to the draft new Constitution, Kazakhstan recognizes the development of human capital, education, science, and innovation as a strategic direction of state activity.

