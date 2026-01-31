Education, science, culture, and innovation defined as key idea of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution

These areas are defined as essential for Kazakhstan’s future development.

In today’s rapidly changing world, where technology reshapes global paradigms, people become the main resource.

The emerging “knowledge economy” is becoming the driver of transformation worldwide.

By enshrining the course toward human capital development in the Constitution, Kazakhstan aims to position itself at the forefront of global progress.

The development of science gives a powerful boost to technological advancement, creates new markets, attracts investment, and raises overall prosperity.

Besides, it reflects the country’s commitment to invest in people, strengthen education, and continuously improve the quality of the nation.

The new Constitution also protects intellectual property rights, aligning with international legal practices.

Noteworthy, the focus on science and innovation reflects the nation’s readiness for positive change and a shift toward new values.

As written before, Kazakhstan was to release a draft new Constitution for public debate.