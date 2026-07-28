Kazakhstan's Satpaev scores first goal for Chelsea

Satpaev made his first start for Chelsea under head coach Xabi Alonso and scored his maiden goal for the club in the seventh minute.

The game is being played at Accor Stadium in Sydney as part of Chelsea's preseason tour of Australia.

Satpaev is set to join Chelsea on a permanent basis after turning 18. Earlier, the Kazakh forward was included in the London club's squad for its preseason training camp in Australia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA had named Cape Verde defender Sidny Cabral's strike against Argentina as the best goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.